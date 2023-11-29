Natixis Sells 323,400 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 323,400 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 1.00% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $23,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,853,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $834,995.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,359,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,735,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.28. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.