The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $28,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

