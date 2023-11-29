Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,700 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Copart were worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,005,000 after purchasing an additional 132,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after buying an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,545,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,459,000 after buying an additional 249,345 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Trading Down 0.9 %

CPRT stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

