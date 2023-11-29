Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.45 Per Share

Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trading Up 1.5 %
Keystone Positive Change Investment stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 209 ($2.64). 148,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.70. Keystone Positive Change Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 182 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.50 ($2.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £129.20 million, a PE ratio of -908.70 and a beta of 1.17.
Keystone Positive Change Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keystone Positive Change Investment
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.