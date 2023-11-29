Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,654,393 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,654,393 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.49% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 529,497 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 48,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,135 shares of company stock worth $146,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

