Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,955 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $53,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,876,000 after buying an additional 113,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,989,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 388,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 197,555 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

SBH stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

