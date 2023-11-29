Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,265 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $42,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,619,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

