Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 183.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.61% of Smartsheet worth $82,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

