Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.65% of Veracyte worth $48,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221,563 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,424,000 after acquiring an additional 512,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,196,000 after acquiring an additional 273,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $32.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

