Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $56.52 Million Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,285 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.83% of European Wax Center worth $56,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.65 million, a P/E ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

