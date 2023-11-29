Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,755 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Tenable worth $59,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

