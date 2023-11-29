Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 76,325 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.88% of Community Bank System worth $47,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Community Bank System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:CBU opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,710 shares of company stock worth $194,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

