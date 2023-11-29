J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $78,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $177,787.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

