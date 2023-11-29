Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $68.23 Million Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,855 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.63% of John Wiley & Sons worth $68,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -132.08%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other John Wiley & Sons news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

