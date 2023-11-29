Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 184,930 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,930 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $62,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Albany International by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Albany International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

