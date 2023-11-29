Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,550 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $87,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 381,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Axonics by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

