Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,675 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 44,072 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $144.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

