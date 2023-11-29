Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.27% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $98,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

