Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.63.

Shares of MRNA opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 366,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

