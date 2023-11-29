Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74,020 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Target worth $124,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

