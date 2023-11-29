Union Pacific Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNP traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.66. 115,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,958. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

