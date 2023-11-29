NetApp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

NetApp Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,383,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,136 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,577,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 716,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 586,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.37.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

