Credit Suisse AG Has $126.47 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $126,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $369.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.15 and its 200-day moving average is $312.12. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $209.88 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.