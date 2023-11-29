Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 125,277 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of CVS Health worth $127,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

