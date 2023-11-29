Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.45% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $128,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,082.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,052.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,196.34.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

