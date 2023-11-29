Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,525 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Enbridge worth $135,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,359 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,641,000 after acquiring an additional 830,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

