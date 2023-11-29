Credit Suisse AG Purchases 53,200 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,712 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $138,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,802 shares of company stock worth $6,574,420. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $208.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.62 and a 200 day moving average of $207.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

