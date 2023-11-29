Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Fiserv worth $140,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

