Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

