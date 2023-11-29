Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of Aflac worth $143,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 130,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

