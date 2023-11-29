Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 408.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock opened at $280.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.87 and a 1 year high of $293.77.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

