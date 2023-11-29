Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $236,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $163.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.21.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

