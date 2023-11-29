iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.18

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 2234349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDA. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,576,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,822,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

