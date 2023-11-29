iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.75

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 409177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
