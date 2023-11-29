iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.75

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 409177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

