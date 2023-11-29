iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.48

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.48 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 66592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.45.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.