Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

Lennar stock opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

