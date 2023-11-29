Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 191,560 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,560 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,974 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

