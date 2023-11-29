BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.30% of Crown Castle worth $3,605,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

About Crown Castle



Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

