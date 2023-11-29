Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after acquiring an additional 494,634 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 493,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,705,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 502.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

