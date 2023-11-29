BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.96% of American Electric Power worth $3,452,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 287.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 283,366 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.5 %

AEP opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

