BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of Realty Income worth $3,697,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

