BlackRock Inc. Sells 992,451 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,451,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 992,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.19% of American International Group worth $3,766,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

American International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

