Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 477 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

ITT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.28. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

