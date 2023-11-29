Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 847 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $352.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

