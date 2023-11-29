Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,447,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,703,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 899,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,655,000 after buying an additional 162,424 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $407.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,112 shares of company stock worth $16,604,284. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

