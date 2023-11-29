Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

