Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

