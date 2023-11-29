Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 14,373 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,275,000 after purchasing an additional 552,376 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.8 %

Churchill Downs stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.