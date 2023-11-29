Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,676 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,676 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

