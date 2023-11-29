Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.